Celebrating HC's Order, Bagga's Father Says 'Fight Against AAP, Kejriwal Will Continue'

Celebrating the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order that prohibited Punjab police to take any coercive action against BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga until further orders, his father Preetpal Singh Bagga expressed joy and said that the fight against the AAP government and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be going to last long. Notably, a second warrant was issued against Tajinder Bagga by the Mohali court on Saturday which was challenged in the Punjab and Haryana HC.

Speaking about the second warrant issued against his son Tajinder Bagga, Preetpal Bagga slammed Delhi CM and AAP supremo, Arvind Kejriwal and said, "This shows the mentality of Kejriwal. It shows that he wants Bagga to be to dragged and arrested no matter what. He will play another move, he will try to lodge new cases (against Tajinder Bagga). This fight will go long and this issue is not going to end any sooner. Even after HC's order, Kejriwal won't remain silent, he will do something." Bagga's father also said, "They (Punjab Government) will keep filing FIRs but we are not going to stop, this fight will last long."

Punjab and Haryana HC provide relief to Bagga

In a massive late-night development, the Punjab & Haryana High Court ordered no coercive action against BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga until further orders after it held a midnight session to hear BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga's plea challenging the second arrest warrant that was issued by a Mohali court on Saturday. The Punjab & Haryana HC Chief Justice reportedly ordered an urgent hearing of Bagga's plea challenging the arrest warrant. As per sources, the hearing was held at the residence of the judge. The HC further noted that the next hearing will be held on May 10.

Filing his plea before the Punjab & Haryana HC, Bagga sought a stay on the arrest warrant issued by the Mohali court and a stay on the order issued by the JMFC Court on May 7. Bagga also sought protection against coercive action during the pendency of his application.

Tajinder Bagga arrested

On Friday, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi, in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. He was arrested over his month-old tweet wherein he wrote an alleged threatening statement against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film, The Kashmir Files.

The Delhi Police had on Friday registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga's father Pritpal Singh Bagga that "some people" came over to his house at around 8 am and took away his son. Friday's dramatic developments saw police forces of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi getting into a tussle over Bagga while triggering a political slugfest. The Punjab Police had booked Tajinder Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.