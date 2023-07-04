Celebration Of Murder Accused Mani Yadav's Release Triggers Outrage, Case Filed

Mani Yadav, accused of murdering Golu Pandit in Mirzapur, was granted bail on July 4, following which a deplorable show of strength unfolded. Upon being released from jail, murder-accused Yadav flaunted a convoy of over a hundred vehicles, akin to a celebration. Hooters were also blown on the highway and Yadav's supporters raised "sher aaya" slogans in his praise. He was garlanded upon his return.

Taking swift action, the UP police registered a case against him after videos on social media went viral. His vehicle has also been seized by the Police.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised that justice might not be done in the case and demands for a fair and speedy trial are being raised. The Golu Mishra murder case has garnered significant attention. Demands have been raised for transparency and efficiency in the legal proceedings to ensure justice for the victim's family.