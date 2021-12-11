Celebrations At Delhi's Borders As Farmers Leave For Home After Year-long Protest

More than a year after arriving at Delhi's borders, several protesting farmers on Saturday morning have cleared the area and began returning to their home states calling off the Farmers' protest. The farmers, who spent the last year completely at the state borders, have now begun lifting blockades on highways at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. The farmers also had a 'Victory March' to celebrate the repeal of three contentious farm laws, which they protested against.

Farmers were seen celebrating with a 'Victory March' on Saturday as they have now decided to call off the year-long protest against the three farm laws. Having received the Centre's written assurance to fulfil their demands, including constituting a committee for the legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops, the protesting farmers from states including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are now leaving their protest sites and returning home.

Farmers' protest dispersed, protestors celebrate with a victory march

Confirming the farmers’ decision to retrieve from the borders, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers will have a meeting to talk and pray before they leave the borders. “A large group of farmers shall vacate the area at 8 AM tomorrow. In today's meeting, we'll talk, pray, & meet the people who helped us. People have started vacating already, it'll take 4-5 days. I will leave on 15th December,” Tikait told ANI at Ghazipur Border.

As part of the victory procession, farmers took out their tractors bedecked with colourful lights with victory songs. Many even danced and exchanged sweets with fellow protestors. Thousands took part in the farmers protest at the borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020. Succumbing to the protest, the Centre passed the bill for the repeal of the farm laws in Parliament on November 29.

President Ram Nath Kovind signs bill repealing three farm laws

The Samyukta Kissan Morcha (SKM) had constituted a five-member panel to hold talks with the Central government over farmers' unmet requests, such as the removal of criminal proceedings against them, a legal guarantee on MSP, and compensation for the families of farmers who died during the agitation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to farmers last month and announced the three farm laws would be repealed. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha enacted the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 on November 29. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the bill in both Houses of Parliament. President Ram Nath Kovind also signed the bill removing three agriculture laws, bringing the total number of farm laws repealed to three. The three farm laws that were repealed are The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD