Celebrations Kickstart Ahead Of PM Modi's Arrival In Delhi After His Three-day Visit To US

Following a successful three-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Delhi at 11.30 am today, September 26. And to welcome the Prime Minister, a grand performance by supporters of different states dressed in traditional outfits are performing in front of Palam Technical Airport in Delhi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers, including Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta, have gathered at the airport.

To greet PM Modi on his arrival, the BJP in 2019 had organised a massive welcome programme with over 50,000 people assembling at Palam airport. BJP showered its support to Modi when he arrived from his first US trip after re-election in May 2019.

PM Modi in US

On day one of his US visit, PM Modi interacted with the CEOs of five major global companies such as Qualcomm Ventures, Adobe, Blackstone, General Atomics, and First Solar. He then exchanged views on Afghanistan and COVID-19 pandemic situation with US Vice President Kamala Harris. Later had bilateral meetings with Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, and Australian PM Scott Morrison.

On September 24, Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden and discussed how India and the USA will further scale up cooperation in different spheres and work together to overcome key challenges like COVID-19 and climate change. PM Modi then addressed the UNGA for the fourth time and later the Global Citizen programme, marking an end to his 3-day tour. Accompanying PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, too, held bilateral meetings with their counterparts.

PM Modi's UNGA address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 76th UNGA session on September 25 and stated, "When India reforms, the world transforms. Through various transformational development programmes, it is contributing to global development and ensuring that no one is left behind". Further speaking on the successful management of COVID-19 in India, Modi said, "This is possible through the hard work of various stakeholders including scientists, doctors, front line workers". He also urged the world's vaccine manufacturers to come to India and produce vaccines.

