Nearly five lakh Dalits gathered at Bhima Koregaon, 40 km from Pune to commemorate the Anglo-Maratha battle of 1818, an event that had seen violence two years ago and triggered a police crackdown on community leaders. The January 1 event at Bhima Koregaon ‘Jai Stambh’, the victory monument of the third Anglo–Maratha battle won by the British forces, marks the 202nd anniversary of this victory.