What Precautions Can You Take While Cooking Amid Coronavirus Outbreak? FAQs Answered

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown initiated to counter the coronavirus pandemic, and with confirmed cases in the country rising, in a special broadcast on Republic Media Network, Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur answered culinary related questions and cooking ideas using basic ingredients found at our household kitchen, asked by viewers.

Here is the list of questions asked by the viewers, for which answers can be found in the video above:

1. There are no exotic vegetables such as zucchini and bell peppers available at this time - for a vegetarian how does one get all the required nutrition with such limited vegetables?

2. Suggest a proper diet that is rich in proteins useful for working out at home?

3. For a diabetic patient who is also a vegetarian what kind of food will be good to provide proper nutrition in this current time?

4. What kind of dessert will be suitable with low on calories for a heart patient?

5. For a diabetic patient what simple dish can be made out of potatoes and tomatoes only?

6. What is the right way to wash food packets and vegetables which we buy from outside during the coronavirus outbreak?

7. Suggest a proper diet to lose some weight amid the lockdown period?

