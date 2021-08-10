Census 2021 Will Be Country's First Digital Census, MHA Informs; Know Details Here

The upcoming census collection will be fully digital and there will be a provision for self-enumeration in it, the Central government informed the Lok Sabha. Replying to a question posed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on the provisions of the new census, the Centre had filed a written response. Shashi Tharoor had asked earlier whether there will be any change in the information required in the 2021 census as compared to the earlier one.

The forthcoming census will be the first digital Census: MHA

The Centre replied to Tharoor's query and informed that a mobile app will be launched for the collection of the data. The Government is also planning to launch a census portal for the management and monitoring of census related activities. The new census portal will need the mobile phone numbers and other details of individuals for logging in. The citizens will be allowed to self-register themselves and in case of self-enrollment, the individual will have to fill in the required details with the help of relevant codes for each field. After enrollment, an identification number will be sent on the registered number provided by the individual. The same number can be shared with the enumerator to help officials sync the data automatically.

On the doubt of the data being used for registration of citizens for preparing the database for NRC, the centre had said, “The individual data collected in Census under the Census Act, 1948 are not made public as per the provisions contained in the Act,” the Centre said.

Earlier, Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on July 28 had informed the Rajya Sabha that the forthcoming census will be the first-ever digital census in the country. In a written reply to the question of BJP MP Roopa Ganguly, Rai said that the forthcoming census is to be the first digital census and there is a provision for self-enumeration.



He informed the House that Census 2021 and other Census-related field activities have been postponed until further orders due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the Centre announced that it has decided to conduct Census 2021 in two phases - the House listing and Housing Census during April-September 2020 and the Population Enumeration during February 9 to 28, 2021.

Rs 3,768 crore allocated for digital census

Earlier during the 2021 Budget Session, the Centre had announced that the forthcoming census would be held digitally. Announcing Rs 3,768 crore for the upcoming census, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the forthcoming Census would be the first digital census in the history of India.



Nirmala Sitharaman had said, "For this monumental milestone marking task, I have allocated Rs 3,768 crore for Financial Year 2021."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier announced that the 2021 census will be conducted through a mobile phone application. The decision to move away from traditional pen and paper was taken to promote Digital India. Ha had said, "The process of a 'Pen-Paper Census' would be transformed to a 'Digital Census' in the 2021 Census exercise by using the latest technology."

(Image: Census.gov.in)

(With ANI Inputs)