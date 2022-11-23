'Central Agency To Take Over Investigation Soon': Karnataka HM On Mangaluru Blast Probe

After visiting the blast site in Managluru, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the central agency would take over the investigation in a few days.

Addressing the reporters after his inspecting the Mangaluru blast site, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the state government will take the complete expenses of the treatment of Purshottam-- the driver who was injured during the explosion in the auto-rickshaw. On the accused-- Shareeq, the Home Minister said, "Shareeq had gone to Kanyakumari and neighbouring states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu... He was an expert in assembling high-intensity and crude bombs."

"A major tragedy has been averted as the bomb didn't go off completely or it would have been a disaster and many more lives would be lost. The Central teams to take over the investigation in a few days," the HM said. "We have taken this seriously and gone in-depth into the matter. Shareeq had travelled to Madurai, Coimbatore, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari and Cochin, where he assumed the identity of a Hindu. Nobody suspected him because of this. He regularly used to change places which made it difficult for us to track him," the Karnataka Minister further added.

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood who accompanied the HM also addressed the media personnel and said, "We need to ensure that he (accused) lives so that he gives us all the detail. The top cop also said that soon they will formally hand over the case to the NIA. "We shared all the details with the NIA. We will formally hand over the case to NIA soon. They are already a part of the investigation," Karnataka DGP said. Adding further he said that parallel investigations are also going on in other cities as well. DGR Sood said that the intention behind the blast was to cause unrest in the community. "It was an attempt to destabilise and defame the country," he said. On the investigation, the police chief said that Bengaluru, Mangaluru and other locations are under their radar.

HM Araga Jnanendra visits Mangaluru blast spot

Earlier on the day, the Karnataka Home Minister Jnanendra arrived at the spot where the blast took place in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru. Along with the state Home Minister, Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood was also at the blast site as the Mangaluru blast probe intensifies.

From the visuals, HM Araga Jnanendra who was at the spot was seen taking briefings from the police officers investigating the Mangaluru blast case. Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar was also seen briefing the Home Minister, narrating how the blast took place and the follow-up. The auto-rickshaw in which the explosion took place was also there.

Notably, the accused Shareeq on Saturday boarded an auto-rickshaw and was heading to carry out an attack on the Pumpwell flyover when the bomb exploded inside the vehicle injuring him as well the driver. The accused as well as the auto driver is currently undergoing treatment. It is pertinent to mention that a case has been registered against Shareeq under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) as well as 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).