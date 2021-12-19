Central Asian FMs Skip Pak OIC On Recognition Of Taliban, Join India-led Dialogue Instead

In a major blow to Pakistan's efforts to promote the Taliban caretaker government, all five Central Asian members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have chosen to attend the New Delhi-led India-Central Asia Dialogue on Afghanistan. The foreign ministers of the said nations, namely- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan- have already arrived in India for the three-day event to continue until Monday (December 20).

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan has continued to advocate for recognition of the Taliban interim government on the international platform despite reports of severe human rights abuses in Afghanistan. In another such attempt, the Taliban sympathiser had knocked on the doors of its neighbouring Muslim countries, calling for a meeting of the 57-member OIC to discuss the legitimacy of the Taliban regime. However, the meeting was coinciding with the third edition of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, in which the foreign ministers (FMs) are expected to focus on the developments in Afghanistan, ANI reported.

Pakistan turns blind eye to human rights abuses in Afghanistan

As Pakistan has ramped up its call for the recognition of the Taliban regime, it has effectively turned a blind eye towards the piling reports of public executions, violent crackdown on media, suppression of women and children rights along with violation of fundamental rights of ethnic minorities in Afghanistan, ANI reported. As per experts, Pakistan's call for an OIC meeting is also based on the sole agenda of extending assistance to the Taliban. Additionally, Pakistan has also been accused of abetting the Taliban and burgeoning the Afghanistan crisis by failing to consider the wishes of the Afghan people.

Meanwhile, India has been able to gain the trust and cooperation of the Central Asian Nations and the West cumulatively, pushing for an inclusive government and recognition of fundamental rights. With Pakistan drawing major flak for its relentless backing to the all-male interim cabinet of Afghanistan, India has been working closely with Afghan neighbours to bring stability and peace to the war-torn country. Although Pakistan has called on Russia and China for support on the matter, in the last month's Regional Security Dialogue in India, Russia remained a notable member, indicating that it does not vouch for Pakistan, ANI reported.

Taliban takeover and aftermath

Even after 4 months into the ruling, the Taliban have failed to implement the preconditions it had promised, which included ensuring a more liberal society. Shortly after the takeover of Kabul in mid-August, the Taliban had said it will eliminate terrorist safe havens, establish an inclusive government and ensure education for women and children. Nevertheless, as per UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), human rights abuses have nearly doubled within two months of the Taliban regime.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP/PTI)