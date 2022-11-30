Central Bureau Of Investigation Summons Telangana Minister Gangula Kamlakar And TRS MP

The CBI has issued summons to Telangana Minister Gangula Kamlakar and TRS MP Vadiraju Ravichandra in a case where the CBI has arrested a person from Tamil Nadu for impersonating a Joint Director officer. They have been asked to appear in Delhi on Thursday for the same.

The arrested person has been identified as Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao of Chinnawaltair in Visakhapatnam.

According to the information gathered, the CBI reached the premises of Kamlakar to issue a summons and asked him to join the investigation in connection with the arrest of a fake CBI officer from Tamil Nadu.

TRS MP Vadiraju Ravichandra summoned by CBI

TRS MP Vadiraju Ravichandra has also been summoned by the Central Bureau of investigation, as per the investigation so far, they both have been linked to the ongoing case.

Notably, earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the residence of Ravichandra in connection with the alleged violation of the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999. The ED officials conducted searches at the Rajya Sabha member's house at Srinagar Colony in Hyderabad.

Popularly known as Gayatri Ravi, the TRS MP is the founder chairman of Gayatri Group, a leading granite industrialist and president of the Telangana Granite Quarry Owners’ Association.

Joint teams of the ED and Income Tax carried out simultaneous searches at multiple locations, including the residence of Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and offices of several granite companies in Karimnagar.