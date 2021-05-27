Central Government Extends Intelligence Bureau (IB) & R&AW Chiefs' Tenures By Another Year

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Secretary have received an extension of one year in their tenure. The Central Government has issued circulars to that effect on Thursday, extending each of their tenures for another year. Prior to the extension, their tenure was to end on June 30, 2021.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Shri Arvinda Kumar, IPS (AM:84) as Director, Intelligence Bureau for a period of one year beyond the present tenure i.e. 30.06.2021 in relaxation of FR 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rule, 1958," the circular on IB director's extension read.

Likewise, the circular for extension of R&AW director read, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Shri Samant Kumar Goel, IPS (PB:84) as Director, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) for a period of one year beyond the present tenure i.e. 30.06.2021 in relaxation of FR 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rule, 1958."

The Intelligence Bureau is India's domestic intelligence, internal security and counter-intelligence agency which is headed by Arvind Kumar, the current director of the IB. He took over the reins from Rajiv Jain on 26 June 2019. The R&AW is the country's foreign intelligence wing whose primary function is advancing India's foreign strategic interests by way of gather foreign intelligence, counter-terrorism, proliferation and advising Indian governments on policymaking. The head of R&AW is designated Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat and is under the direct command of the Prime Minister. On an administrative basis, the R&AW director reports to the Cabinet Secretary, who in turn reports to the Prime Minister.

