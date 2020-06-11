Ministry Of Housing Recommends Pedestrianisation Of Cities, Offers 12 Pointer Guideline

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, on Wednesday, issued guidelines to make market places in various cities safe and people-friendly. The Ministry also recommended planning for pedestrianisation in various cities across the country.

READ: Chennai: Religious Places Remain Shut As Tamil Nadu Fails To Issue SOP For Reopening

Ministry of Urban affairs issues guidelines for bettering cities

The government guidelines remarked how certain cities like Chennai and Bengaluru had, over the last few years, become more citizen-friendly. Chennai, for example, has added more than 100 kms of pedestrian-friendly streets across the city, including a pedestrian plaza at the commercial heart of the city.

Further, the guildine stated that Chennai is quadrupling its efforts this year through the Mega Streets Programme, which aims to transform the city’s unsafe streets into ‘Complete Streets’ prioritising pedestrians and cyclists. Inspired by Chennai’s efforts, the state has allocated a budget to expand the program across ten cities of Tamil Nadu.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: For The First Time, India's Covid Recoveries Exceed Active Cases

The government's advisory also recommended million plus cities to select at least three market places for pedestrianisation and non-million plus cities to select at least one market area for pedestrianisation in market places.

The advisory included 12 points suggested to adapt to the plan of pedestrinisarion of market places, which included on-street parking space to provide more walking and waiting space, improving access through additional streets, dedicated pathway for cyclists, provision of access to motor vehicles for residents of the area to commute, etc.

READ: Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Launches Urban Street Vendor Welfare Programme

The government allowed cities to develop a plan after consultation by September 30, and state that the survey should be carried out and completed by July 31.

"The pandemic COVID-19 presents us with an opportunity to reimagine streets for people. To make market areas COVID-19 safe and people-friendly, the need of the hour is for Indian cities to consider pedestrianising them. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has been pioneering the efforts for improving air quality in million plus cities, by promoting Public Transit through Bus and Metro systems, with special focus on promotion of cycle tracks and pedestrianising market spaces as well," the official release read.

READ: Migrant Exodus Result Of Failed Urban Planning, But Real Estate Can Revive Economy After COVID: K P Singh