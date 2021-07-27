Central Govt Lists Steps To Prevent Co-infection With Monsoon-linked Diseases Amid COVID

As the country continues to grapple with the pandemic, the Government of India on Tuesday released guidelines for the management of the co-infection of COVID-19 with other seasonal epidemic-prone diseases. Remarking that almost all the States and the UTs of the country are affected by COVID, the Health Ministry said that diseases like Dengue, Malaria, Seasonal Influenza, Leptospirosis, Enteric fever, etc can not only present as a diagnostic dilemma but may co-exist in COVID cases.

The document from the Health Department stated that the scope of this document is to provide clear guidelines on prevention and treatment of co-infections of COVID with diseases like Dengue, Malaria, Chikungunya, etc.

The Health Ministry said, "As per the World Health Organisation (WHO) case definition, a COVID case may present with acute onset of fever and cough or acute onset of any three or more of the following signs: fever, cough, general weakness/fatigue. headache, myalgia, sore throat, coryza, dyspnoea, anorexia/nausea/ vomiting, diarrhoea, altered mental status. This case definition, although sensitive, is not very specific."

Asserting that a high index of suspicion must be maintained for epidemic-prone diseases (eg Dengue, Malaria, Chikungunya influenza, Leptospirosis) prevalent in a particular geographic region during monsoon and post-monsoon seasons, the Health Ministry said that the bacterial co-infections must also be suspected in moderate or severe cases of COVID-19 not responding to treatment.

Malaria/Dengue: It must be borne in mind that malaria/dengue can coexist with other infections, and thus confirmation of malaria/dengue infection does not rule out the possibility of the patient not suffering from COVID-19. Similarly, a high index of suspicion of malaria/dengue must be there when a fever case is diagnosed as COVID-19, particularly during the rainy and post-rainy season in areas endemic for these diseases.

Seasonal Influenza: Both COVID-19 and Seasonal Influenza present as Influenza-like Illness (ILI)/SARI, hence all ILI/SARI cases in areas reporting COVID-19 cases must be evaluated and tested for both COVID-19 and Seasonal Influenza if both viruses are circulating in the population under consideration.

Chikungunya: Chikungunya presents with acute onset of moderate to high-grade continuous fever and malaise followed by a rash, myalgia and arthralgia. Respiratory failure may ensue in late stages. Co-infection with COVID-19 may be suspected in Chikungunya endemic areas, in the months of monsoon.

Leptospirosis: Leptospirosis apart from it presenting as febrile illness, has also the tendency to manifest as acute respiratory illness, leading to respiratory distress and shock. In areas where Leptospirosis is known to cause outbreaks during monsoon/ post-monsoon, the possibility of coinfection should be considered.

Scrub Typhus: Scrub typhus is known to be prevalent in foothills of Himalayas viz Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, etc. However, in the recent past, scrub typhus outbreaks have also been reported from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The clinical picture consists of sudden high-grade fever, severe headache, apathy, myalgia and generalised lymphadenopathy. A maculopapular rash may appear first on the trunk and then on the extremities and blenches within a few days. The patients may develop complications that include interstitial pneumonia (30 to 65% of cases), meningoencephalitis and myocarditis. Scrub typhus infection may co-exist with COVID-19.

Bacterial infections: Few patients with COVID-19 experience a secondary bacterial infection. In such cases, empiric antibiotic therapy as per local antibiogram needs to be considered. Despite the possibility of the above-mentioned co-infections, in present times of the pandemic, the approach to diagnosis for COVID-19 essentially remains the same. Testing protocol as per MoHFW/ICMR guidelines will be followed. However, in addition, further tests for a likely co-infection will also be undertaken, whenever suspected.

