Central Govt To Provide Over 10 Lakh COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To States/UTs In Next 3 Days

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Saturday, June 12, that the central government will deliver more than 10 lakh vaccination doses to states and union territories over the next three days. The ministry stated, "10,81,300 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days."

Centre to provide vaccine doses

The Union health ministry on Saturday, June 12, informed that the Centre and direct state procurement categories have given more than 25.87 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to states and union territories. The overall consumption, including wastage, of 25,87,41,810 doses is 24,76,58,855 doses (according to data accessible at 8 a.m. on Saturday), as per the ministry. It said, "Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 24,76,58,855 doses, as per data available at 8 am today." Additionally, the states and UTs still have 1,12,41,187 COVID vaccination doses available for distribution.

From May 1, 2021, the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Coronavirus Vaccination will be implemented. The ministry added, "Under the strategy, in every month 50% of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by Government of India."

COVID situation in India

Meanwhile, India experienced its lowest single-day spike in the last 70 days on Saturday, June 12, with over 84,000 new COVID-19 infections detected in the country in the preceding 24 hours, maintaining the downward trend. India recorded 84,332 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, increasing the overall number of cases to 2,93,59,155, according to data supplied by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, while the death toll jumped to 3,67,081 after 4,002 fatalities were reported in the same time period.

The number of daily infections has been at its lowest since April 1, when the country had around 81,000 new Coronavirus infections. However, the high number of virus-related deaths in the country has continued to be recorded, with 4,002 deaths verified in the last 24 hours. A backlog of cases from states like Maharashtra, which has reported 2,213 deaths, has been blamed for the rise. The number of active cases fell to 10,80,690, accounting for 3.68 percent of all infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 95.07 percent. India's active caseload had reduced to less than 11 lakh after 63 days.

