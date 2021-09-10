Central Govt Wants Disclosures Of Stock Of Edible Oilseeds, Oils With Millers, Stockists

In a move to bring down prices of edible oils and check unfair means, the Central government on Friday asked the States government to make disclosures of stock of edible oilseeds and oil with the millers and stockists. Secretary of Food and Public Distribution Sudhanshu Pandey on Frida met with the state officials to discuss moves to ring transparency in the availability of edible oils.

Centre to bring down prices of edible oils

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a statement said, "Centre has asked States to take disclosures of stock of edible oilseeds and oils with the millers and stockists to check the unfair practices of any kind and to bring transparency in the availability of edible oils."

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs further informed that this move is expected to bring relief to consumers on prices of edible oil front as the new stock disclosure norms and better monitoring would deter unfair practices and hoarding, etc. Speaking to the media, Pandey said that the production of oilseeds is expected to increase in the coming Rabi season. This is also expected to bring down the prices of edible oils, it added.

As per the new guidelines issued by the Centre, stockists and millers are now expected to disclose the stock of edible oilseeds and oils and submit the data on a portal for transparency and better monitoring. Stockists and Millers would now also need to display the prices of edible oil at the premises.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)