Central Health Team Advises Kerala Govt To Increase COVID Vaccinations, Finish Sero Survey

The Central Health team is on a visit to Kerala due to the rise in COVID cases in the state. The team has requested the state Government to increase immunisation rates and complete the Sero survey as fast as possible.

The state has been asked to perform its own Sero survey for a better understanding of the Sero positivity level from the state’s population. The six members of a high-level multidisciplinary team visited six districts of Kerala, where a significant number of cases had been reported.

According to ANI, “The central team has asked the state of Kerala to accelerate vaccination and complete the Sero survey as soon as possible.”

Central health team's opinion on Kerala

The central team feels that as Kerala has an urban village demography, lockdown will have little effect unless it is closely controlled. The team further stated that to contain the rate of the infection, proper monitoring is required.

The central health team visited Kerala after the meeting with the state's Chief Secretary on August 2. The meeting was conducted between the health department and secretaries of several other agencies. Rajesh Bhushan, the state's health secretary, has also written to the state government about recent super spreader occurrences in Kerela.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) is concerned about the increase in COVID cases in the state. An NCDC official previously said that more than half of the population is vulnerable and prone to viruses.

Previously, the Centre urged the states that they should undertake State-specific Sero surveys in cooperation with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to provide district-level data on seroprevalence. Their findings will be used to help develop localised public health responses to COVID-19.

The government has taken the decision to keep Kerala into complete lockdown on weekends, with five days of normal operations. Kerala has recorded 13,984 new COVID-19 cases, 15,923 recoveries, and 118 deaths in the last 24 hours. The percentage of people who were optimistic was 10.93%.

Coronavirus cases in Kerala

Kerala has a total of 1,65,322 active cases, with a total of 32,42,684 recoveries. The death toll has risen to 16,955 people. Yet on Sunday, Kerala recorded 20,728 new COVID-19 infections, amidst a complete strict weekend lockdown.

(Image Source: PTI)