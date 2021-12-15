Central Health Team Makes Surprise Visit To Kerala To Verify Reports On High COVID Deaths

A central health team has now made a surprise visit to Kerala after an excess number of deaths were added to the COVID-19 tally. A three-member health team has reached the state to look into the matter and investigate the backlogs marked by the state health ministry. As many as 13,330 deaths were included in the official death figures by the state in the last few weeks.

The state government added 13,330 deaths to the official COVID-19 death figures, forcing the Centre to look into the same. The death tally was altered after protests were raised in the state against the government for not including Coronavirus fatalities. The health team appointed by the Centre is now in Kerala to investigate this anomaly. In a letter dated December 11, the Central ministry of health and family welfare informed the deployment of the health team to the state.

The three-member team consisting of Dr P Ravindran, advisor, Disaster Management Cell, ministry of health and family welfare; Dr Ruchi Jain, public health specialist, ministry of health and family welfare and Dr Pranay Verma, joint director, National Centre for Disease Control reached the state capital on Monday. The team is currently looking into the data presented by the state, including the backlogs. The Centre has also deployed a team to Mizoram as the state continued to report high number of fresh COVID-19 cases.

COVID in Kerala

Kerala on Tuesday reported 3,377 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the total caseload to 51,88,587. The state also recorded 174 deaths, which took the death toll to 43,344. Of the 174 deaths, 28 were recorded over the last few days and the remaining 146 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a release from the state government said. The total recoveries in the state stood at 51,21,001, while the active cases dropped to 35,410. According to the health ministry data, as many as 64,350 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Kerala reported its first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Sunday, as the new variant continues to spread across the world. The first case of the ‘highly mutated variant’ has been detected in a passenger who arrived at Kochi from the United Kingdom. The traveller tested positive for COVID-19 on December 8, two days after his arrival, state health minister Veena George informed on Sunday. The state health minister had apprised that the passenger's two relatives - his wife and mother-in-law also tested positive for COVID-19 and have been isolated.

