Central Minister Issues First Reaction On DRDO's Anti-COVID Drug 2-DG; MoS Reddy Tweets

G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home, applauded the DRDO, Dr Reddy Labs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the anti-COVID drug in India. 

Picture Credit: DRDO/Twitter


As India fights the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which is infecting lakhs of people every day, the country's top drugs controller DCGI has authorised an anti-COVID-19 medication developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for emergency use. G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs, applauded the team on the achievement and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fast actions and encouragement on the development of anti-COVID drugs in India. 

MoS Reddy lauds the team for the development of 2-DG

While sharing a video on Twitter, he wrote, "Pursuing PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's call for preparedness, INMAS-@DRDO_India along with @drreddys Labs, Hyderabad developed an anti-COVID-19 drug. It is expected to help in faster recovery of #COVID-19 patients & reduce supplemental O2 dependency."

DCGI approves emergency use of DRDO's anti-COVID drug

To treat mild to serious COVID-19 cases, a DRDO lab and Dr Reddy's Laboratories developed an anti-Coronavirus therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG).

After clinical trial results showed that a molecule present in the drug aids in the faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces their reliance on oxygen supplementation, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave its approval. According to reports, a significant percentage of patients treated with this drug tested negative for Coronavirus in the RT-PCR report.

A significant number of patients in the ongoing second COVID-19 wave are suffering from extreme oxygen dependency and need hospitalisation. Because of the DRDO's drug's mechanism of action in infected cells, it is supposed to save many lives. Patients with Coronavirus spend less time in the hospital as a result of this.

The formula is to take the form of a powder that can be mixed with water. It is said to be easy to make as its base is a glucose analogue.

