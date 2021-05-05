Central Panel's Projection For India's COVID-19 Wave Shows Actual Cases Matching Estimates

Professor M Vidyasagar, who heads a government-appointed panel of scientists that is currently monitoring the trajectory of the Coronavirus infection in India, has shared the projections of the second wave of COVID-19 that the nation is currently battling. Professor Vidyasagar, while speaking with Republic TV, shared the data computed by the scientists vis-a-vis the actual infections with seven days moving average of COVID-19 caseloads.

India's COVID-19 wave projection: Govt panel head explains graph

With regards to the trajectory of India's second COVID wave, Prof Vidyasagar said the model predicted the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 by May 12 with a single day spike of COVID-19 infections close to four lakhs after which the cases would decrease and come to one lakh mark by the end of May and continue the decreasing trend thereafter.

The golden curve shows the projected data whereas the blue curve gives the actual infections registered with the projected data nearly in line with the actual caseloads. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which spiralled to four lakh cases and is now dropping, in the range of three lakhs per day for two days straight.

#StayStrongIndia | Rate of 2nd wave spread was greater than 1st & we had to track it for a few weeks; that's where shortages came in. In our projections we've been saying it'll peak around May 15, but quantum of cases has been growing higher: M Vidyasagar https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/cuhB2CsuaU — Republic (@republic) May 1, 2021

India's COVID-19 projection graph: Estimate vs actual cases

While interacting with Republic TV earlier on Saturday, Professor Vidyasagar asserted that the people who were asymptomatic during the first wave of COVID-19 but did not test positive might have lost their immunity during the second wave amid the mutations of the Coronavirus and the second wave being more virulant in nature.

#StayStrongIndia | The next imp thing is it's now 7.5 months since the previous peak, so many people who were asymptomatic earlier but didn't test positive will be losing their immunity: M Vidyasagar, head of the govt panel on the infection's trajectory https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/MyTFjlJewV — Republic (@republic) May 1, 2021

Mumbai's COVID-19 wave projections: Actual caseload better than projection

Professor Vidyasagar congratulated the authorities of Mumbai for achieving a quicker fall in a single day spike of COVID-19 case than what was projected by the panel. The graph of Mumbai was fairly accurate in terms of cases, with a little divergence in the computed data and the actual data around the peak time. As per the graph, Mumbai will see a decline in cases by June end.

Delhi's COVID-19 wave projections: Actual caseload better than projection

While the model-computed data predicts that the number of new COVID-19 cases will see a slump in the upcoming days after first seeing a massive surge till May 12, it is to be noted that the actual data shows flattening in new COVID-19 cases in Delhi as compared to the computed projections. Professor M Vidyasagar observed that the cases around Delhi suburban areas like Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon are increasing and that might be the reason Delhi is observing a lower number of new COVID-19 cases, with patients perhaps crossing the border for treatment, etc.

Noida's COVID-19 wave projections: Actual caseload surpassing projection

Professor M Vidyasagar observed that the infection rate around Delhi's suburbs like Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon are slowly rising, while they are decreasing in the national capital. He laid out the possibility that people of Delhi are moving to the suburbs perhaps due to the availability of resources there. In case of Noida, the model-computed data predicts that the number of new COVID-19 cases will see a slump in the upcoming days after a massive surge till May 12. However, the actual data shows steep rise in new infections as compared to the computed projections.

Pune's COVID-19 wave projections: Actual caseload surpassing projection

The National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee's COVID projection graph for Pune shows that the projections made by the expert panel are very close to that of the actual data. As per the expert, who is monitoring the COVID-19 trajectory in the country, the sharp curve of the daily number of cases is expected to decrease by the end of June. In the period between April 11 to May 5, the number of daily cases rose up, came down and then rose up once again. The head of the Centre-appointed panel, Professor M Vidyasagar, while speaking to Republic TV mentioned that so far the projections have been mostly accurate.

Professor Vidyasagar had revealed on Saturday that chances of people vaccinated with both doses getting infected by COVID-19 is only 4 in 10,000. He also urged the people not to be complacent while hinting at the possibilities of third wave in the country.

#StayStrongIndia | The number of people who are getting infected after taking both doses is 4 in 10,000, which is a very small number, and the infection is less severe: M Vidyasagar, head of the govt panel on the infection's trajectory https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/gz9wPq8XTm — Republic (@republic) May 1, 2021

#StayStrongIndia | Don't be complacent that there won't be a 3rd wave. Wave 1 led to 40-45% Indians being asymptomatically infected and getting some kind of immunity, but that's not enough for herd immunity; can be bridged with vaccinations: M Vidyasagar https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/TdFZLXK4Cc — Republic (@republic) May 1, 2021

India's COVID-19 situation

India on Saturday, May 1, became the first country in the world to register over 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in a single day. The country on Wednesday recorded 3,82,315 new COVID cases, taking the tally of active cases in the country to 34,87,229 comprising 16.87 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate so far stands at 82.03 per cent, with a count of 1, 69,51,731 recuperated from the disease. The fatality rate, on the other hand, stands at 1.09 per cent, with 2,26,188 fatalities, 3,780 reported in the last 24 hours. Union Health Ministry on Wednesday affirmed that a third wave is inevitable and has maintained that the country should be prepared to face the third wave however the Ministry wasn't sure of when the third wave would hit the country.