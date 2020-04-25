Things Heating Up, Central PWD Issues Advisory On Ideal AC Temperature Amid Covid Pandemic

Amid Covid lockdown, Central Public Works Department (CPWD) issued a set of guidelines compiled by the Indian Society of Heating Refrigerating and Air Conditioner Engineers (ISHRAE) for ideal temperature that should be maintained while operating a domestic air-conditioner. Issuing an advisory regarding the use of ACs in homes and offices, the CPWD on Friday stated that the ideal temperature is between 24-30 degree centigrade. It also said the relative humidity must remain between 40-70 percent.

Here is what it said:

Recirculation of cool air by room air conditioners must be accompanied by outdoor air intake through slightly open windows and exhaust.

Set Room Temperature between 24°C and 30°C. Maintain relative humidity between 40% and 70%.

In dry climates do not allow the relative humidity to fall below 40 per cent. Water evaporating from a pan kept in the room will increase humidity if it falls below 40 per cent.

Rooms should be kept ventilated even when ACs are not running.

Windows should be partly kept open while using electric fans.

If an exhaust fan is located nearby then it can also be switched on to exhaust air for better ventilation.

For commercial and industrial facilities, ventilation with outdoor air as much as possible.

The mechanical exhaust air shall be 70-80 percent of the fresh air quantity to maintain necessary positive pressure in the space.

Mechanical ventilation systems and air conditioning systems, which provide ventilation, can perform this function more effectively than simply opening the windows, because they improve the quality of the outdoor air with filtration.

Air Filters must be kept clean.

Shops to reopen from Saturday

Announcing a massive decision, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday night allowed all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act to reopen from April 25 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes shops in residential complexes and market complexes. However, the order states that the shops will function at 50 per cent strength and precautions against COVID-19 — wearing masks and social distancing — is mandatory.

The Home Ministry has clarified that the relaxation in the given order is not applicable in hotspots and containment zones. It has also prohibited the reopening of shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls. The order is an amendment to Centre's April 15 order issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic till May 3.

Centre's clarification

Amid reports about reopening of shops and non-essential services from Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a clarification that all shops in rural areas except shopping malls will be opened. In its clarification, it has also said that markets and market complexes, shopping malls in urban areas are not allowed to open. It has added that e-commerce companies are only allowed for essential goods and the sale of liquor is prohibited.

