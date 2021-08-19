Central Railway Earns Rs 391.43 Crore By Selling Scraps; Highest Scrap Sale In 15 Years

During the financial year 2020-2021, the Central Railway earned Rs 391.43 crore by selling scrap. According to officials, this is the highest sale of scrap by the Central Railway in the last 15 years, surpassing the target of Rs 350 crore set for this year. The revenue generated will be used to compensate for the loss the Central Railways faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the year 2021-22, the railways have set a target of Rs 400 crore. And to further ensure that each division, workshop, and shed of its area is free from scrap materials, it has launched “Zero Scrap Mission”.

Railway scrap materials for sale

Some of the scrap materials that were disposed of through e-auction include rails tracks, permanent-way materials, condemned coaches, wagons, and locomotives. These abandoned structures earned the Central Railway Rs 8.65 crore.

Central Railway, general manager, Anil Kumar Lahoti, informed that the scrap sale helps generate revenue and keeps the railway premises clean, adding that the Central Railway will identify similar materials at various locations on a mission mode.

Explaining the contribution of the Central Railway during the COVID pandemic, another official said that in this financial year, the material management branch of Central Railway played a vital role in ensuring the availability of oxygen at railway hospitals. It served as a treatment center for people, and also procured an Oxygen Generator Plant.

SC asks Indian Railways to pay Rs 40,000

The Supreme Court issued a remarkable notice in a plea filed by the Union of India and directed the Indian Railways to pay a compensation of Rs 40,000 on the account of 'negligence and deficiency in service'. The beneficiaries of the sum were the passengers who could not arrive at the destination owing to a six-hour delay.

The SC had issued a notice as Indian Railways (IR) could have estimated the long-haul delay and communicated the same to the passengers. The Apex Court affirmed the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission's order which upheld the compensation awarded by District Forum and deemed negligence and deficiency in service on part of the railways.

