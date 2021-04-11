Central Railway Files Complaint Against Doctored Video Of Overcrowding In Mumbai Stations

The Central Railways on Saturday has filed a complaint at CSMT station in Mumbai against an unidentified individual for an "edited video" that was in circulation creating panic among people. Fake videos of overcrowding at CSMT railway stations were posted on social media platforms on April 7.

The complaint by the Central Railways read, "It is to bring to your notice that a video clip has gone viral on 07.04.2021 on social media showing heavy rush of passengers at CSMT railway station. A CD containing the video clip is enclosed for ready reference. But there was no such crowd situation in the past couple of days at CSMT station as shown in the viral clip. RPF has deployed sufficient manpower to handle the crowd at CSMT, LTT, KYN, DR, and TNA stations in coordination with GRP."

"This viral clip on social media can create fear among the public and also panic-like situations. This old video clip is being shared/viral from a mobile number. It is therefore requested to kindly investigate the viral video clip by cyber cell and take appropriate legal action against the person who posted this clip on social media and also withdraw this video clip from social media, please," it added.

COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai

Mumbai on Saturday reported 9327 new COVID cases and 50 new deaths. With 8474 new recoveries in 24 hrs, the city's cured tally rose to 4,06,087. Currently, Mumbai has 5,10,225 cases of which 91,108 cases are active and 11,959 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has fallen to 79% now while its growth rise has soared to 1.97% as Mumbai locals reopen for the general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 45,58,630 samples have been tested to date with a 10.99% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 87 out of 2410 ventilator beds are vacant, while 30 out of 1273 ICU beds are vacant, to date. Maharashtra has vaccinated 2,81,774 people today, clocking 99,22,265 jabs till date.

