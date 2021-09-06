Last Updated:

Kerala: Central Team Visits House Of Boy Who Died Of Nipah Virus In Kozhikode, Collects Samples

Central team visited Nipah victim's house to seal off 3 km area and for sample collection. 2 people identified with symptoms. Kerala is now on high alert.

Written By
Piyushi Sharma
Nipah virus

IMAGE: ANI


On Sunday, a central team travelled to Kerala's Kozhikode district, where a 12-year-old boy died after contracting Nipah virus. The team gathered samples of Rambutan fruits from the surrounding area in order to determine the source of infection. The sample could aid in determining the source of the virus and confirming whether it was spread by a bat. Nipah Virus is usually spread by fruit bats and can be lethal to humans and animals, according to the World Health Organization. The team also questioned the deceased child's family and close friends in order to determine what food he ate and what animals he may have come into touch with.

Central team visits Nipah victim's house; 2 people identified with symptoms

2 health workers who came in contact with the deceased 12-year-old boy were found to have symptoms of Two health workers who had contact with the boy were discovered to have similar symptoms of the Nipah virus. According to reports, 188 primary contacts of the boy have been identified, with 20 of them falling into the high-risk category. As soon as the case was discovered on Sunday, a team from the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) was rushed to the state to provide technical assistance.

Kerala on high alert 

In addition, the team recommended everyone to be extremely cautious and to notify health authorities as soon as possible if they have similar symptoms. The Central team gave the locals detailed instructions on how to follow protocol in their homes and environment. Within a three-kilometre radius of the Nipah virus victim's home, strict precautions have been implemented. These locations have been declared a containment zone, according to the announcement, and similar precautionary measures have been imposed in surrounding areas of Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Kannur districts. Following the 12-year-old boy's death in Kozhikode due to the Nipah virus infection, Kerala is now on high alert due to a high number of COVID-19 infections as well. The state also had recently witnessed a rise in Zika virus cases. 

READ | Kerala health system on heightened alert with advent of Nipah amid COVID pandemic

Kerala Health Minister, Veena George on Saturday said, "National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune has confirmed a sample of a 12-year-old boy from Kerala has turned Nipah positive. The patient passed away on Sunday morning". The minister had further added, "Till now, no one from the family or other contacts of the 12-year-old has any symptoms". This was before the discovery of the 2 health workers and their symptoms.

READ | Tamil Nadu steps up measures to screen people at border areas in wake of Nipah virus case in Kerala: Minister

Nipah virus history and essential information

The Nipah virus can cause a variety of symptoms in people, ranging from asymptomatic infection (subclinical) to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis. It is also reported to induce fever, muscular discomfort, headache, fever, dizziness, and nausea in addition to respiratory sickness. Fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family disseminate the Nipah virus. Humans and animals both do not have access to treatment or vaccines. Supportive care is the primary treatment for humans. The incubation time is considered to be between 4 and 14 days. According to the WHO, an incubation period of up to 45 days has been documented. There is currently no vaccine or cure available to protect against this virus.

READ | Kerala records 26,701 fresh COVID cases, 74 deaths

(With inputs from agencies)

(IMAGE: ANI)

READ | Health department on high alert in Kerala after fresh outbreak of Nipah
READ | Kerala Congress's K Sudhakaran puts ban on use of 'Sir & Madam' in party-ruled panchayats
Tags: Nipah, Kozhikode, Kerala
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND