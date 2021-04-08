Central Teams Visit Mumbai, Confirm No Shortage Of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Amid Claims

Amid claims of COVID-19 vaccine shortage by the Maharashtra Government, Central teams from the Union Health Ministry visited the state and Mumbai to take stock of the situation. After the visit, the Centre confirmed that there was no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses in Mumbai, countering the statements made by state Health Minister Rajesh Tope and other officials.

"I want to make it clear today 23 lakh doses reached Maharashtra in the morning. In a day, 5-6 lakh doses are used and the next three days dosage is provided in the pipeline. Now the distribution channel which involves sending the vaccines to respective districts, and zillas is the responsibility of the State Government, not the Centre. The Centre is sending more doses daily, but Maharashtra has ruined almost 5 lakh doses because they had not planned properly. People are not coming to vaccine centres and doses are getting wasted. The state government is not working properly and shifting the blame on to the Centre?" questioned Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. READ | Maharashtra sees highest 1-day spike in COVID cases & deaths; 79.61 lakh vaccinated so far

26 vaccination centres out of doses: Maha Govt

This comes amid the repeated allegations of the Maharashtra government which has claimed that the state was running out of COVID-19 vaccine doses. Earlier today, Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani claimed that 26 of the 120 vaccination centres in Mumbai had run out of vaccine doses. He also alleged that vaccine stocks at another 20 centres were expected to dry up by Thursday, and at another 25 centres were likely to run out by Friday paralysing the vaccination drive in the financial capital amid the sharp spike in the cases.

Yesterday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had called out political leaders and state governments attempting to shift the blame onto the Centre amid the rise of Coronavirus cases across states. In a strong-worded statement, he had also countered Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope's claims of vaccine shortage saying that these were attempts to divert attention from the Maharashtra government’s 'repeated failures to control the spread of pandemic.'

"The inability of Maharashtra government to act responsibly is beyond comprehension. To spread panic among the people is to compound the folly further. Vaccine supplies are being monitored on a real-time basis, and State governments are being apprised regularly about it. Allegations of vaccine shortage are utterly baseless," he had said.

On Wednesday, April 7, Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 59,907 persons testing positive for the Coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 31,73,261. Mumbai recorded 10,428 cases in the day, remaining a major hotspot of new cases in the state.