Central Tibetan Administration Marks Gandhi Jayanti, Calls Bapu 'epitome Of Non-violence'

Highlighting Mahatma Gandhi's belief in nonviolence being the strongest of weapons, the Central Tibetan Administration led by Sikyong Penpa Tsering commemorated Bapu's birth anniversary on October 2 at the Kashag Secretariat in Gangchen Kyishong.

Secretaries and senior officials of the various departments of the Tibetan administration participated in the event to celebrate the Mahatma's 152nd birth anniversary. During the event, Sikyong pledged to walk on the path of non-violence as it is the only way to resolve any kind of conflict in the future.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering told ANI, "Mahatma Gandhi is the epitome of non-violence and he has set an example across the world in resolving conflicts through nonviolence. The strength of the current Tibetan struggle is based on the principle of non-violence".

'Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King followed Gandhi's model of non-violence'

Referring to some great leaders from around the world who contributed to their nation's freedom by adopting the model of non-violence, Sikyong informed that Nelson Mandela in South Africa, during his struggle against apartheid, and Martin Luther King during the civil rights movement in the United States, followed Gandhi's model of non-violence. He added that there are several other examples of non-violence emerging as a path to victory.

Sikyong said, "In the case of the current Tibetan struggle, the strength of the movement is based on the principle of non-violence led by His Holiness the Dalai Lama who regards Mahatma Gandhi as one of his role models".

International Day of Non-Violence

On June 15, 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared to observe Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary as the 'International Day of Non-Violence'. The day is observed to spread awareness about the method of non-violence which Gandhi executed during India's freedom struggle through movements such as the Dandi March and the Swadeshi Movement.

Commemorating the Mahatma's contributions, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote on Twitter, "Hatred, division and conflict have had their day. It is time to usher in a new era of peace, trust and tolerance. On this International Day of Non-Violence - Gandhi's birthday - let's heed his message of peace, and commit to building a better future for all.”

(Image: ANI)