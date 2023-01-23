Central Vista & Kartavya Path Workers Among Special Invitees To Republic Day Celebrations

The special invitees to the celebrations of the 74th Republic Day in the national capital will include the workers of the Central Vista redevelopment and Kartavya Path, officials said on Monday.

An official from the Ministry of Defense told ANI that a concerted effort has been made to provide an opportunity for individuals who have never had the chance to witness the Republic Day celebrations.

The Central Vista project workers, maintenance workers of Kartavya Path, rickshaw pullers, vegetable vendors, milk booth workers, small grocery shop owners, and eight teams of school band competition finalists will be among 1,000 special invitees.

The invitees to the Republic Day parade are also individuals from tribal communities, those with disabilities, recipients of Veer Gatha awards, delegations from Egypt and Japan, students from Delhi government schools, participants of the Interpol Young Global Police Leaders Program and others."

According to another defence ministry official, the number of visitors substantially curtailed this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The official said that only double-vaccinated invitees are allowed and the guests are requested to maintain six feet distance and follow COVID protocols in the enclosures.

Aerial platforms prohibited over NCT in view of 'threats'

In a related development, flying of sub-conventional and aerial platforms in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has been prohibited in light of some reports of threats, Delhi police said.

"It has been reported that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital Installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc," the Commissioner said.