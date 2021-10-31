Central Vista: Anti-smog Gun, Dust-breaking Walls Among Measures Taken To Curb Pollution

As the winter season begins across the country, environmental experts are reportedly worried that New Delhi's pollution level will considerably increase during the ongoing construction of the Central Vista Avenue project at the heart of the national capital. The contractors of the project have however claimed that they have taken small measures to curb the pollution at the site, said reports.

A Shapoorji Pallonji Engineering and Construction official, the company that won the tender for the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue, informed news agency ANI that the project site is equipped with around 12 measures to curb pollution.

The official stated, "At the Central Vista Avenue project site in New Delhi, we implemented multiple steps, in addition to the mandatory health, safety and environment measures." "We have installed dust/wind-breaking walls, anti-smog gun, wheel wash facility, at the construction site. We have also covered soil/sand and made appropriate storage of construction and demotion waste along with other steps to curb the pollution," he added.



Environmental expert Manu Singh was quoted by ANI saying, "any kind of large scale construction would create a lot of dust particles that will not only accelerate the process of smog but also increase the level of pollutants like particulate matter (pm) 2.5 and pm 1.0."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday adjourned to November 16 over the hearing on a petition challenging the change in land use of a plot where the new official residences of the Vice-President and the Prime Minister are stipulated as part of the ambitious Central Vista project.

"We are informed that a reply affidavit has been filed online. Copy of the reply to be kept in the paper book. Petitioner granted time to file rejoinder as prayed. List on November 16," the SC bench said.

Central Vista Project

Announced by the Centre on September 13, 2019, the Central Vista project aims at redeveloping 86 acres of land in Delhi which has important structures including the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block, and South Block. Moreover, the 3 km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate will also be revamped. Many government buildings in this area shall be abolished, paving the way for a new Parliament building, a common secretariat for Central government offices, the Prime Minister's Office and residence, SPG building, and the Vice President enclave. The new Parliament building will have a triangular shape with a seating capacity for 900-1200 MPs. It is likely to be constructed by August 2022 when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The estimated cost of the Central Vista Project has been revised to Rs 20,000 crore.

On January 5, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, AM Khanwilkar, and Sanjiv Khanna cleared the Central Vista project by a 2:1 majority.

