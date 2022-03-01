Central Vista Project: DMRC Signs MoU To Assist In Construction Of Metro Loop Corridor

As part of the Central Vista project, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will now look into the construction of the metro loop corridor that connects the existing Metro network with the new Central Secretariat buildings. The DMRC and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday in this regard. According to the agreement, DMRC will provide technical assistance for the construction of the metro loop corridors.

According to plans of the Centre, a new metro loop corridor connecting four Central Secretariat buildings with the existing Central Secretariat Metro station will be constructed. The loop that will be three kilometres long will cater to the office goers who shall travel to these offices using the Metro. The planning is being undertaken to expect a peak hour demand of 20,000 passengers per hour during the morning and evening peak hours. According to the DMRC, the entire corridor will be made underground.

As per the MoU signed, the DMRC will prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) apart from finalising the horizontal and vertical alignment of the tracks and tunnels of the loop. The DMRC will also be responsible for sizing of facilities like platforms, support services and maintenance facilities. The company will also appoint the Detailed Design Consultant for the project.

While CPWD will carry out the basic civil structure construction work, the execution of all finishing and services works including design will be done by DMRC. These will also include construction of control systems, signal systems, track work, rolling stock, electrical and maintenance works etc. Currently, DMRC is operating a Metro network of 391 kilometres with 286 Metro stations and is engaged in the construction of 65 kilometres of new lines across three different corridors as part of the fourth phase expansion of the metro.

DMRC hires top consulting firm for E-commerce integration

The Delhi Metro set the ball rolling on a visionary project that will integrate its regular services with e-commerce via cutting-edge digital platforms. According to top officials, DMRC hired a top consulting firm to work on the new project. According to the plan, services like online shopping with fast delivery at the metro stations will be made available to commuters. The project is still in the pipeline.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI