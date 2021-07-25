Central War Room Established At Military Affairs Dept For Flood Relief Ops In Maharashtra

Following the incessant rainfall that inundated many parts of Maharashtra, the Southwestern Command of the Indian Army mobilised food relief and rescue teams to assist in the rescue operations. The Army arrived at the worst-affected areas to assist in the rescue operations under Operation Varsha 21. The Indian Army on Sunday informed that they have now set up a Central War Room at the Department of Military Affairs for better coordination.

Central War Room set up at the Department of Military Affairs

The Army first arrived at locations affected by the Maharashtra floods on July 24, upon request of civil administration. The Southwestern Command has now joined in on the operations underway in the region. Handing more information on the process, the Army informed, “A Central War Room has been established at the Department of Military Affairs for close coordination between the three Services for ongoing flood relief operations in Maharashtra.” With the newly established control room, the Army looks to effectively co-ordinate the teams on the field for better results.

According to an earlier statement by the Indian Army, a total of 15 flood relief teams from Aundh Military Station and Bombay Engineering Group, Pune were deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in Chiplun, Sangli, Palus, and Burli. A Flood Relief Operation War Room had earlier been established at Headquarters Southern Command, Pune to keep a tab on the situation.

Indian Army providing meals in flooded areas in Maharashtra

As of July 24, the teams managed to rescue over 100 villagers stranded in submerged areas and are continuing their duty to restore normalcy in flooded areas at the earliest. Along with the rescue and evacuation process, the Indian Army is also providing cooked meals and drinking water to the villagers in the inundated areas. The Army has also helped set up medical camps in the affected areas wherein medical teams have been deployed to provide necessary first aid and medicines to evacuated locals.

NDRF continues rescue efforts

Multi-agency rescue and relief operations are now underway in Chiplun and Khed in the state's Ratnagiri district. Rescue teams of NDRF, SDRF armed forces, Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy have so far rescued over 1,000 people in the affected areas. More focus is laid on the Ratnagiri, Palghar and Kolhapur districts. Over 129 people have been so far been displaced in the state, out of which around 36 deaths were reported from Raigad alone.

IMAGE: PTI