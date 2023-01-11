Centre Abolishes VIP Quota For Hajj Pilgrimage After New Move Of Discount For Pilgrims

The Central government has decided to abolish the VIP quota for Hajj pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia. The decision comes just a day after it was announced that as many as 30,000 people from Uttar Pradesh will travel to the middle eastern country for the Hajj pilgrimage this year.

Notably, the pilgrims will also get a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh for their trip this year. Until now, 500 seats were reserved for VIP pilgrims, and the abolition of the quota means everyone will now travel under the same standards to the Hajj which starts June 26 this year.

Among those who enjoyed the VIP treatment under the quota were the Prime Minister, the President, Vice Presidents, the minority Ministers and members of the Hajj Committee of India among others. While this privilege by certain people of power was disputed, the Centre has decided to do away with the quota altogether to treat everyone as equal.

UP to send 30,000 pilgrims this year

The Centre's decision comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Hajj Committee Chairperson and the Minister of State for Minority Welfare Muslim Waqf, Mohsin Raza revealed that 30,000 Muslims will visit Saudi Arabia this year. "India has got a quota of 1 lakh 75 thousand pilgrims for Hajj 2023. And this time, a record number of over 30,000 Muslims from Uttar Pradesh will undertake Hajj pilgrimage this year," Raza told reporters.

Notably, female pilgrims, this time will be able to visit Mecca without a mahram-- a male relative accompanying the woman for the journey. This followed the announcement by the Saudi Arabia government, which said in October last year that a male guardian with whom the marriage of a female traveller is not permissible is no longer mandatory for a woman travelling from anywhere in the world.

Raza also revealed that the new Hajj policy for 2023 will be issued in the coming week and applications for this year's Hajj will be accepted soon. "For Hajj 2023, a notification will also be issued in two to four days. The government will provide better facilities to Hajj pilgrims. This time people will get a discount of 50 thousand to one lakh for Hajj," he said.