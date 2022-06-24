Centre Accords Z Category Security Cover To UPA Presidential Candidate Yashwant Sinha

In a major development, the Centre on Friday accorded Z category security cover of armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos to the Opposition’s presidential candidate, Yashwant Sinha. According to officials, Sinha has been extended a Z category cover after he was elected as the joint Opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. Earlier on Wednesday, the Centre accorded 'Z plus' security cover of CRPF commandos to NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

According to officials, the CRPF’s VIP security wing has taken over the task after the Union Home Ministry issued directions to ensure the protection of Yashwant Sinha, the 84-year-old presidential candidate. The armed personnel assigned will escort Sinha whenever he moves across the country.

The UPA candidate is expected to file his nomination on June 27. Following this, he is expected to travel across the country for campaigning. Opposition parties settled on Yashwant Sinha as their joint candidate during a high-level meeting that concluded in Delhi on Tuesday. After the first three proposed candidates refused, Sinha's name was unanimously decided by the political parties, including the Congress and Trinamool Congress.

A former Union Minister, who recently exited the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, Yashwant Sinha has represented the BJP for the most part of his political career and was considered a veteran leader of the saffron party. The 84-year-old is a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, who began his services in 1960 and resigned in 1984 to kickstart his political career.

During his association with BJP, Sinha served as the Minister of Finance and Foreign Minister under the leadership of then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. However, his relations with the BJP turned sour and he split from the saffron party in April 2018. Ever since the beginning, he has been a staunch critic of the Narendra Modi government, which was a major factor in his exit from the party. Three years later, in March 2021, Sinha became a member of TMC and was soon appointed as the party's national vice president.

He was selected as the fourth option by opposition parties for the presidential candidate after Jammu & Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar and former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi opted out of the presidential race.

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers is June 29, the counting of votes shall take place on July 21.

