Centre Accuses WhatsApp Of 'anti-user' Practices; Platform Unrelenting On Privacy Policy

In a fresh counter-affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court, the Centre accused WhatsApp of indulging in anti-user practices by obtaining 'trick consent' for its updated privacy policy. The division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh is hearing several pleas challenging the Facebook-owned messaging platform's privacy policy on the grounds that it violates the right to privacy. While the previous privacy policy gave existing users the right to choose whether they wanted to share their WhatsApp data with Facebook, the new policy which came into effect on May 15 accords no such option.

While the Union government has cried foul over the fact that every WhatsApp user has to mandatorily agree to data sharing with Facebook, the messaging platform had assured the court that it will not start deleting accounts of those users who have not accepted the privacy policy. As per the IT Ministry's fresh counter-affidavit accessed by Republic TV, it has been submitted that WhatsApp has unleashed its digital prowess to the unsuspecting existing users and trying them to accept the updated privacy policy by flashing notifications at repeated intervals. It also contended that WhatsApp's game plan was to do this before the Personal Data Protection bill is passed by the Parliament.

Here is the Centre's prayer:

Centre urges Delhi HC to issue interim direction to WhatsApp to desist from any action of 'push notifications' onto users related to updated 2021 privacy policy and to place on the record number of times such notifications are being pushed daily & their conversion rate — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

WhatsApp counters petitioner

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also filed an affidavit claiming that its 2021 update does not affect the privacy of personal messages with friends and family in any way. Maintaining that users' personal messages will continue to be protected by end-to-end encryption, which means that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see these messages. Maintaining that the messaging platform gave users more than 4 months to review the update, it asserted that the law allows companies to not provide their services to users who do not consent to their terms.