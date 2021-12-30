Centre Advises 8 States & UTs To Ramp Up COVID Testing, Vaccination Amid Omicron Spread

With the Omicron cases spreading rapidly and the COVID cases spurting across the country, the Centre on Thursday issued warnings to eight states and UTs to strengthen the vigil as some districts of these states and UTs registered high coronavirus and Omicron cases.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written to Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Jharkhand and advised to ramp up COVID-19 testing, strengthen hospital-level preparedness, increase the pace and coverage of vaccination as per the news agency ANI.

This comes in as these states and UTs have been recording an uptick in COVID cases in the past weeks. For the past 10 days, the number of COVID-19 cases as well as the positive rate has been increasing in the national capital. The number of cases of the Omicron strain stood at 238 on Wednesday, has also been steadily rising in the city.

According to government data, the COVID-19 positive rate in Delhi increased from 0.19 per cent to 1.29 per cent in 6 days, between December 23 and December 29. Till December 28, the number of cumulative new cases for the last seven days increased to 1,789 from 698 on December 23.

Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai on Wednesday registered an 82.28 per cent rise in cases. Mumbai has reported a sharp jump in daily coronavirus cases at 2,510 yesterday.

COVID-19 situation in India

Besides, India witnessed a massive spike of 13,154 new COVID-19 cases, its largest single-day spike in seven weeks as the number of daily infections continued to rise in several regions on Thursday. Maharashtra reported the highest number of 3,900 new infections, followed by Kerala at 2,846 cases, West Bengal (1,089), and Delhi (923). India had reported 9,155 new cases on Tuesday, and 6,139 on Monday.

With 13,154 people testing positive for Coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,48,22,040, while the active cases increased to 82,402. The death toll has climbed to 4,80,860 with 268 fresh fatalities, the data stated. The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.



