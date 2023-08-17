Centre Advises Courts To Allow Govt Officials To Appear Virtually, Avoid Personal Remarks

The government in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has proposed a set of guidelines to the Supreme Court for the appearance of government officials in court, including the option of video conferencing, avoiding personal remarks on their appearance or education, and providing a reasonable time frame for compliance with judicial orders.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in the top court regarding the appearance of government officials in court proceedings, including contempt proceedings.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) submitted to the Supreme Court for its consideration is intended to be applied to all proceedings related to the government, whether they are being heard in the Supreme Court, high courts, or other courts. This includes matters under the appellate and/or original jurisdiction of these courts, such as writ petitions, public interest litigations (PILs), and contempt of court proceedings.

According to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), in case of proceedings related to government matters where the personal appearance of a government official is involved, in-person appearance of government officials should be called for only in exceptional cases and not as a matter of routine.

“Courts should practice necessary restraint while summoning the government officials during the hearing of cases (writs, PILs etc.) including contempt cases. In exceptional circumstances wherein there is no option other than the concerned government official to be present in person in the court, due notice for in-person appearance, giving sufficient time for such appearance, must be served in advance to such official,” the SOP said.

Comments on dress/physical appearance/educational and social background on govt official to be avoided

The SOP further said that in exceptional cases, where the in-person appearance of a government official is still called for by the court, the court should allow as a first option to appear before it through video conference.

“The invitation link of VC for appearance and viewing, as the case may be, can be sent by the Registry to the given mobile no/e-mail id by SMS/email/WhatsApp of the concerned official at least one day before the scheduled hearing. The appearance of government official in cases as pro forma party should be avoided,” the SOP stated.

The guidelines state that comments on the 'dress/physical appearance/educational and social background' of the government official appearing before the court should be avoided.

“Government officials are not officers of the court and there should be no objection to their appearing in a decent work dress unless such appearance is unprofessional or unbecoming of her/his position,” the SOP said. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) acknowledges that compliance with judicial orders involving complex policy matters necessitates various levels of decision-making. The courts may take these aspects into account before setting specific deadlines for compliance with their orders.

“In case an order has already been passed and the time frame stated in the judicial order is requested to be revised on behalf of the government, the court may allow for a revised reasonable time frame for compliance of such judicial orders and allow for hearing of such requests of modification,” the SOP said.

Judges should not sit on contempt proceedings relating to their own orders

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on contempt of court stated that no contempt proceedings should be initiated against a government counsel for making statements in court that are contrary to the stand of the government as affirmed through its affidavit or written statement submitted to the court.

“It is already established case law that an undertaking that is contrary to statutory provisions cannot be the basis for contempt proceedings. Similarly, in case of criminal contempt, the court should hesitate to punish a contemnor if the act or omission complained of was not wilful,” it said.

“Before initiation of contempt proceedings, prayer for review petition on behalf of the government may be entertained by higher courts wherein it is prayed that substantive law points have not been considered by the court during the adjudication of the matter,” the SOP said.

Suggesting that judges should not sit on contempt proceedings relating to their own orders, the SOP said it is an established principle of natural justice that no person can judge a case in which they have an interest or in other words be a judge in their own cause.

With regard to cases pertaining to policy matters, the SOP said, "In matters being heard by the court involving issues that are within the exclusive domain of the executive, the court may refer it to the executive instead of taking up such matter for adjudication and call for the appearance of a government official. In case of matters before the court involving public policy having wider implication not only for the Central Government but for the States and other stakeholders as well, it may be recommended to exercise caution to settle the point of law in rem (against a thing) before pronouncing the decision on the individual representation."

The SOP said in matters before the court that involve setting up a committee for further examination of the matter, the court may prescribe only the broad composition/domains of members/chairperson of such committee instead of naming individual members and leave the identification/selection/ appointment of individual members/chairperson to the administration.

With inputs from agencies