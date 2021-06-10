Centre Advises States Against Sharing Vaccine Stock Data; Harsh Vardhan Cites 'misuse'

In a key step, the Centre has advised all states against making public data pertaining to vaccine stock and temperature at all levels of vaccine storage. As per a letter written by Reproductive and Child Health Advisor Pradeep Haldar on June 4, the state governments have been lauded for using the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) system for updating the stock and transaction of COVID-19 vaccines on a daily basis. Terming it as "sensitive information", he asked the states to seek the consent of the Health Ministry for releasing the data with any other organization.

Issuing a clarification on Thursday, the Health Ministry stated, "The crucial information related to specific vaccine usage trends for multiple vaccines used in Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), and temperature-related data in respect to each such vaccine, can be used to manipulate the market as well as associated research with respect to various vaccines and cold chain equipment. It is important to note that the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is using the E-VIN electronic platform for all vaccines used under UIP for more than six years now. Sharing of sensitive E-VIN data on stocks & storage, temperature requires the Health Ministry’s prior consent."

Moreover, it affirmed commitment to transparency in the COVID-19 vaccination programme. Writing on Twitter, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan stated that the data on consumption and balance of the novel coronavirus vaccine stock is being shared in a transparent manner. He also emphasised that the purpose of the RCH Advisor's letter was to prevent misuse of this data.

Data on #COVID19Vaccine stocks, consumption & balance is regularly shared with media & public in a transparent manner.@MoHFW_INDIA letter advising States/UTs to seek consent before sharing E-VIN data analytics is to prevent misuse of sensitive data for commercial purposes. — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 10, 2021

Centre to procure 75% of vaccine stock

At present, there are 11,67,952 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 2,76,55,493 patients have been discharged and 3,59,676 deaths have been reported. While the country has shown a considerable dip in daily cases indicating that the second wave is on the wane, the vaccination drive was adversely affected since May 1 owing to a shortage of doses and the decentralized vaccine procurement policy. Addressing the nation on Monday, PM Modi rolled back this policy and announced that the Centre will procure 75% of the vaccine stock and distribute it to the states for free from June 21.

Most importantly, this stock can now be used for all adults and not just those aged above 45. With the Union government predicting that 216 crore vaccine doses are in the pipeline, the inoculation drive is expected to get a huge impetus. A total of 19,43,25,996 persons have been inoculated in India whereas 4,59,55,907 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.