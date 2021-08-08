Centre Advocates Mandatory Blood Sugar Test For All Pregnant Women Even Without Symptoms

Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh has advocated mandatory blood sugar test for every pregnant woman, stating that diagnosis of diabetes is vital to prevent the disease in the young generation. He said that the test is a must even if the woman does not have any symptoms for diabetes. Singh also explained other major health risks associated with the disease.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day 15th Annual Conference of the Diabetes in Pregnancy Study Group India (DIPSI 2021), virtually on Saturday, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also an experienced diabetologist, said, every diagnostic process should be easy, economical, and evident. He said, "The diagnosis of Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) with a Single Test Procedure recommended by the Diabetes in Pregnancy Study Group India (DIPSI) and endorsed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is an affordable test to meet the needs of all strata of society". Moreover, the test has been approved by various international medical organisations, including WHO and the International Federation of Gynecologists and Obstetricians (FIGO), and IDF, informed the Minister.

GDM complicates nearly four million pregnancies annually in India

According to the country's 2014 national guidelines, the health ministry has mandated screening of all pregnant women for Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) as part of routine antenatal package. But its implementation remains below standards, informed Dr Singh. He further laid stress on how Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) is affecting more and more pregnant women every year and is rapidly increasing in all age groups. The Minister said, India alone reports around 4 million GDM complications every year. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF 2019) revealed that diabetes affects nearly 463 million people globally, which is likely to rise to 642 million by the end of 2040.

Feto-maternal adverse outcomes associated with diabetes

In 2019, the global prevalence of Hyperglycemia in Pregnancy (HIP) in the age group of 20-49 years was estimated to be 20.4 million or 15.8 per cent of live births. The pregnant women had some form of hyperglycemia in pregnancy, of which 83.6 per cent were due to GDM. The Union Minister termed poor glycemic control in HIP and GDM as "approaching risk", which could affect more and more women. He said any type of diabetes during pregnancy can cause the development of Metabolic Syndrome or Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) in the offspring born of a diabetic mother. Efforts have to be made in the direction of controlling the rise of NCD, and this can only happen by reducing excellent care during gestation to decrease all the feto-maternal adverse outcomes attached to this disease, he added.



IMAGE: PTI/UNSPLASH

(With ANI Inputs)