'Centre Aims To Empower Tribal Communities,' Claims Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Wednesday, December 21, addressed media persons in the national capital and spoke about working towards empowering tribal communities. The Union Minister asserted that the Centre aims to empower tribal communities and their motto was "Our aim is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas."

"In 1999, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee constituted Tribal Affairs -- a segment to understand the issues of tribal communities. If I present a financial statement of central sponsors' schemes, you'll find it had reached around Rs 19,437 crores until 2014-15 (for tribal affairs). If we look at the data from FY 2014-15 to 2022-23, the allocation has reached up to Rs 91,000 crores," Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Hailing President Droupadi Murmu, Pradhan claimed that education is a major turnaround point in the tribal community. He further said, "I consider this an achievement of the nation that President Droupadi Murmu, who comes from a remote village in Odisha, reached the highest constitutional post due to education, India's democracy, and the Prime Minister's policies."

Lok Sabha MPs seek reservation of more tribal communities

Earlier this month, Lok Sabha members from different parties sought reservations for tribal communities from their areas with NCP MP Supriya Sule stressing the need for one integrated bill of quota.

According to sources, the discussion was held in Lok Sabha on the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, with respect to its application to Himachal Pradesh.

The order, according to sources, lists the tribal communities deemed to be Scheduled Tribes in states and Union territories. The Bill includes the Hattee community of the Trans Giri area of the Sirmour district in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Himachal Pradesh.