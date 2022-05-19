Centre All Set To Review COVID Vaccination Program With States And UTs On May 20; Report

As COVID-19 cases in India are witnessing a decline and with the administration of 191.79 crore vaccine doses, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will review the coronavirus vaccination program with all the states and union territories on Friday, reported ANI.

As per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID vaccination coverage had exceeded 191.79 crores by 7:00 AM on Thursday.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.22 crore adolescents have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The administration of the precaution dose for the age group 18-59 years also started from April 10, 2022, onwards.

The country witnessed a slight rise in coronavirus infections with 2,364 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. India's active caseload now stands at 15,419 at present. The daily positivity rate of the country is 0.50%. A total of 2,582 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, added the Ministry. The country also reported 10 COVID-related fatalities, increasing the total reported death count to 5,24,303, including 1,47,856 from Maharashtra, 69,440 from Kerala, 40,106 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,198 from Delhi, 23,514 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,203 from West Bengal.

The 10 new fatalities include six from Kerala and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the Centre said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

COVID-19 cases in India since 2020

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.