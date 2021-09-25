Centre Allocates Rs 1 Lakh Cr For Oil, Gas Projects In North East: Union Min Hardeep Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, announced on Friday that the Centre has allocated Rs one lakh crore for oil and gas projects in the North-Eastern area, which are expected to be completed by 2025. Puri stated that the region's exploration acreage will be quadrupled from 30,000 square kilometres to 60,00 square kilometres by 2025, with about 20,000 square kilometres previously given under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy during the last three years. Since Prime Minister Modi's earlier "Look East" policy was turned into an "Act East" policy, the central government has made a number of critical efforts to improve infrastructure and accelerate economic development in the region, he said.

After an interactive discussion with investors and industry leaders for the Exploration and Production (E&P) investment potential in the region, the minister informed a press conference that the North East is of strategic importance to the country. According to the minister, the North-Eastern states are considered to be highly promising based on available geoscientific data, and hence there are several prospects for possible oil and gas discoveries through faster exploration in the region.

The Rs 27,000 crore upstream project, Rs 30,000 crore for Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), Rs 10,000 crore for Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited, and Rs 33,000 crore for City Gas Distribution (CGD) are among the projects sanctioned for Rs one lakh crore. Puri noted that the government has launched a special OALP bidding cycle for the region, with acreages being carved off and additional incentives being offered to attract investments. While exploration area will be doubled, oil and gas production will be increased from nine MMTOE (million metric tonnes of oil equivalent) to 18 MMTOE by 2025, according to him.

Centre approves Rs 1 lakh Cr for oil, gas projects: Union Min Hardeep Puri

In collaboration with state governments, the government wants to establish a dedicated service provider centre in the region to meet the oil and gas industry's needs, as well as implement the North East Gas Grid (NEGG) to give natural gas access to end-users, according to the minister. Under the 11th CGD Bid Round, six Geographical Areas (GAs) encompassing 18 districts in Assam and Tripura are up for grabs for developing the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network, he added. He claimed the prime minister has announced that a 20% ethanol-to-petrol ratio should be completed by 2025.

"We have got an overwhelming response in this regard from the Northeast. We are sure that we will cross the target soon," Puri said.

A bamboo-based ethanol facility has been established at the NRL in Assam, and more grain-based facilities are planned to be built in the region, according to the minister. He also promised that the country's oldest refinery, Digboi, will be expanded soon. Only 2000 MMtoe (million metric tonnes of oil equivalent) have been identified in the Northeast of the predicted 7600 MMtoe. Oil output is predicted to expand by 67% from 4.11 MMT in 2020-21 to 6.85 MMT in the next four years, thanks to concerted efforts by industry and governments, while gas production is expected to more than double from 5.05 BCM in 2020-21 to 10.87 BCM in the next four years.

The meeting on Friday was held to send a strong message to investors that ample reserves are available in the region and that they should actively participate in the upcoming rounds and become part of the national E&P enterprise, which is expected to gain traction in the coming days, according to the Union minister. The meeting's goal was to highlight Indian Sedimentary basins' portfolio of high-volume oil and gas assets, as well as promote the Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy's Bidding Rounds and the Discovered Small Field Policy. The meeting was attended by officials from the central and state governments, national oil companies, private E&P businesses, service providers, and academic institutions.

