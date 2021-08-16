Centre Allocates Rs 267 Cr To Kerala Under Emergency COVID Response Package-II: Health Min

On Monday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, State Health Minister Veena George, and other state officials to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. After the meeting, Mandaviya informed that the Centre has allocated Rs 267.35 crore to Kerala under Emergency COVID Response Package-II. "It will strengthen state’s health infrastructure and effectively manage #COVID19. Additionally, ₹1 crore will be made available to each district of Kerala for creating a medicine pool," the Union Minister tweeted.

He also informed that the Centre would ensure launching a Center of Excellence that caters to telemedicine facilities in every district in Kerala. He also said that paediatric ICU (Intensive Care Unit) would be established in district hospitals with a "10 kilo-litre liquid oxygen storage tank facility."

"Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji, Central Government has assured all possible help to Kerala, including providing vaccines to the State," Mandaviya said.

On Monday, a central team led by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reached Kerala to assess the COVID situation in the state, as the state is currently accounting for more than half of the nation's new daily infections.

COVID situation in Kerala

According to the latest update by Health Ministry, till 8 am on Monday, Kerala reported 18,582 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the total infection count to 36.69 lakh. The state also reported 102 fatalities, taking the death toll to 18,601.

20,829 recovered in past 24 hours, total recoveries stand at 34,92,367

1,78,630 active cases

1,22,970 samples were tested in the past 24 hours with a 15.11% positivity rate

Of the new cases, 68 are healthcare workers, 141 had come from other states and 17,626 were infected through contact. The source of infection is not clear in 747 cases.

In various districts of Kerala, 4,99,031 people are under surveillance, of which, 4,71,395 are in a home or institutional quarantine while 27,636 individuals are in hospitals.

Image Credit: @MansukhMandviya-Twitter