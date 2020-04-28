Health Ministry Allows Home Isolation For Very Mild & Pre-symptomatic COVID-19 Cases

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Health Ministry on Monday has issued guidelines for home isolation of very mild and pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases under which a patient can stay at home but will have to be in touch constantly with the District Surveillance Officer, and a hospital and will have to sign an undertaking. The present guidelines are in addition to guidelines on appropriate management of suspect/confirmed cases of Covid-19 issued by the Health Ministry on April 7.

The health ministry issued an eight-point eligibility guideline for home isolation. It said the patient should be clinically assigned as a “very mild case/pre-symptomatic case” by the medical officer, family contacts should have a quarantine facility. As per existing guidelines, during the containment phase, the patients should be clinically assigned as very mild/mild, moderate or severe and accordingly admitted to (i) COVID Care Centre, (ii) Dedicated COVID Health Centre or (iii) Dedicated COVID Hospital respectively.

Additionally, a caregiver should be available to provide care on a 24 x7 basis. The caregiver is also required to take anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer. “A communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation,” it added.

See the full guideline here:

As per the guidelines, the patient shall agree to monitor his health and regularly inform his/her health status to the District Surveillance Officer for further follow up by the surveillance teams. The patient will also fill in an undertaking on self-isolation and shall follow home quarantine guidelines.

The guidelines also require patients in home-isolation to use the Arogya Setu mobile application and inform the district surveillance officer regularly about the health status for follow up. The Arogya Setu application, designed by the Centre, is being promoted as an important tool in the fight against the Coronavirus outbreak, primarily for contact tracing.

The guidelines also urged patients to seek medical attention if they have difficulty in breathing, persistent pain/pressure in the chest, mental confusion, and when they develop “bluish discolorations of lips/face”, among others.

On when to discontinue home isolation, the guidelines said that patients under home isolation will end home isolation if symptoms are clinically resolved and the surveillance medical officer certifies him/her to be free of infection after laboratory testing.

