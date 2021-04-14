Centre Allows Increase In Remdesivir Production, Price To Be Reduced To Below Rs 3500/vial

As India faces Remdesivir shortage amid the steep surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Wednesday gave its nod to manufacturers for ramping up the production of the drug used to treat COVID-19 patients. After reviewing the situation with stakeholders on March 12 and 13, Minister of State (MoS) for Chemicals & fertilizers Masukh Mandaviya approved the increase in production and supply of Remdesivir and a subsequent decrease in its price.

Apprising of the current production of Remdesivir, the Union Ministry said that the current installed capacity allows the production of nearly 38.80 lakh vials per month. To ramp up the manufacturing, a fast-track approval has been given for seven additional sites having the production capacity of 10 Lakh vials per month to six manufacturers. The Centre has also said that production of another 30 lakh vials per month of Remdesivir has been lined up. The decisions taken at the high-level meeting are expected to enhance the production of the said anti-COVID drug by nearly 78 lakh vials/month.

Remdesivir price to be brought down

The decision to ramp up the production of Remdesivir comes days after the Union Government placed a ban on the export of the drug. The ban has placed an embargo on the export of nearly 4 lakh vials of Remdesivir which will be diverted to add up to the domestic supply. Significantly, manufacturers of the drug have also agreed to reduce the price of Remdesivir to below Rs 3500 by the end of this week.

Moreover, the Centre has directed manufacturers to prioritize the supply of the drug to hospitals and medical institutions. Enforcement Authorities of States and Central Govt. have been directed by DCGI to take immediate action on the incidents of black-marketing, hoarding and overcharging of Remdesivir. National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is continuously monitoring the availability of Remdesivir.

Amidst the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, several parts of the country have reported a shortage of the Remdesivir drug. This has been reported to due to a decrease in the production cycle after the country had managed to bring down the active cases of Coronavirus during the span of October to January until the second wave hit. As a result of the shortage, cases of black-marketing and hoarding of the drug have come to the fore. The DCGI had approved the emergency use of remdesivir on June 1, 2020, which was followed by the government's guidelines released for the drug to be used. The Centre on Tuesday said doctors should ensure "rational and judicious" use of remdesivir, underlining it is to be given only to serious COVID-19 patients in hospitals and is not to be used in home settings.