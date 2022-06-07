Centre Amends CDS Appointment Rules, Retired Chiefs & 3-star Officers Under 62 Eligible

The Union Defence Ministry on Tuesday issued gazette notifications to amend regulations of the three defence forces related to the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). For appointing a new CDS, the Central Government may consider officers who are serving as Lt General equivalent or General equivalent or officers who have retired in the rank of Lt General or General but have not attained the age of 62 years on the date of appointment. The CDS post has been lying vacant ever since the unfortunate demise of General Bipin Rawat.

The position of a CDS is the single point of contact for the government for giving military advice and harbour a score of crucial responsibilities from presiding over the planned integrated theatre command, which includes all fighting formations, to heading the Integrated Defence Staff. As the seniormost bureaucrat in the defence ministry, the CDS is also in charge of the Make in India in defence programme and has been given the mandate of promoting and ensuring the Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme in the defence sector.

India loses first CDS General Bipin Rawat

India lost its first CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other defencemen in a tragic incident involving a helicopter crash that unfolded in the outskirts of Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021. A Mi5V17 chopper carrying them from Sulur Air Force Base to Wellington crashed near a residential colony of Coonoor. While 11 were declared dead at the site of the crash, three including General Bipin Rawat were rushed to the hospital, where he and another person succumbed to the injuries. Group Captain Varun Singh, the only survivor, who was being treated for severe burns, also passed away after a few at Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

The others killed in the crash were General Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja.

A couple of weeks after the crash, a Tri-Services Court of Inquiry analyzed the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder and questioned all available witnesses to determine the most probable cause of the accident. Ruling out mechanical failure, sabotage, or negligence as a cause of the accident, the IAF noted that the ill-fated crash was a result of the chopper's entry into clouds due to an unexpected change in weather conditions in the valley.