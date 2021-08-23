Centre And ADB Sign USD 500 Million Loan Agreement To Expand Bengaluru Metro Rail Network

The Ministry of Finance on Monday said that the Government of India (GOI) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a USD 500 million loan agreement to expand the Bengaluru metro rail network with the construction of two new metro lines. According to the Ministry, the two new metro lines is 56-km in length.

ABD said the two new metro lines, mostly elevated, will be constructed along Outer Ring Road and National Highway 44 between Central Silk Board and Kempegowda International Airport with 30 stations. The metro facilities, it added, will reflect the needs of vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, women, children, and differently-abled persons.

“The project supports the urban transformation of Bengaluru city into a more livable and sustainable city through support to urban public transport and urban development with concepts of transit-oriented development (TOD) and multi-modal integration (MMI)," said Takeo Konishi, Country Director of ADB's India Resident Mission.

The companies stated that an additional USD 2 million technical assistance grant would help the Karnataka government formulate urban development plans and implement frameworks, focussing on TOD and multimodal integration. The grant will also be used to strengthen the capacity of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited and other state agencies to implement these initiatives.

Image Credit: PTI