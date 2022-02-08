Centre Announces New Accreditation Policy For Journalists, I&B Ministry Puts Nation First

The Press Information Bureau has announced a new accreditation policy that has been prepared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The policy has added a provision stating that a journalist risks losing the government accreditation if he or she “acts in manner which is prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality or in relation to contempt of court, defamation or incitement of an offence”.

However, the previous policy under the general terms of accreditation had mentioned that the accreditation will be withdrawn as soon as the conditions on which it was given "cease to exist". Moreover, it also mentioned that the accreditation will also be withdrawn or suspended in case it is misused. Under the new policy, journalists working with online platforms are eligible for accreditation.

The new policy mentions that accreditation can be suspended if a journalist is charged with a “serious cognisable offence”. Overall, it has ten points and other conditions for suspension of accreditation includes using the same for “non-journalistic activities”, or in case he or she has published false information, if the organisation the journalist works for ceases to exist or in case the journalist leaves the organisation among many others. Moreover, the new policy bars the journalist from mentioning “accreditated to the Government of India” on social media, the visiting cards or letterheads.

Accreditation enables the journalists to access government offices in Delhi, or in case he or she is needed to enter any specific events in which the President or the Prime Minister are present. The new policy includes guidelines for accreditation of journalists working for online news platforms. Even so, news aggregators will not be considered. As per the policy, the online platforms are required to have existed for over a year, along with reporting the website's “average monthly unique visitor count of last six months" that will be duly certified by the website’s CAG-approved/empanelled auditors”.

In case a website has a traffic with 10 to 50 lakh unique visitors per month, then they can get one of their journalists accreditated, while one with over 1 crore unique visitors per month can get four journalists accredited. Apart from online platforms, other mediums like newspapers, weekly or fortnightly magazines, news agencies, foreign publications, TV channels or agencies, and Indian TV news channels are also eligible for accreditation, based on their size.