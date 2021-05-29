Centre Announces Pension Schemes For Families Who Have Lost Earning Member To COVID-19

In addition to launching a slew of measures to support children who lost their parents or guardians to COVID-19, the Centre on Saturday also announced further measures to help families who lost the earning member due to the pandemic. The government will be providing pension to families who lost their breadwinner due to Coronavirus and enhanced and liberalised insurance compensation.

PM Modi said that his government stands in solidarity with their families. He also said that through these schemes, efforts are being made to mitigate financial difficulties that may be faced by them. The government scheme includes:

Family Pension under Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)

The government is extending the ESIC pension scheme for employment-related death cases to even those who have died due to COVID-19. Dependent family members of such persons will provide a pension equivalent to 90% of the average daily wage drawn by the worker as per the existing norms.

Employees Provident Fund Organization- Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI)

The insurance benefits under the EDLI scheme have been enhanced and liberalized to help the families of employees who have lost their lives due to COVID. The amount of maximum insurance benefit has been increased from ₹6 lakh to ₹7 lakh. The provision of a minimum insurance benefit of ₹ 2.5 lakh has been restored and will apply retrospectively from February 15, 2020 for the next three years.

Continuous employment scheme

To benefit families of contractual/ casual workers, the condition of continuous employment in only one establishment has been liberalized, to benefit families of even those employees who may have changed jobs in the last 12 months preceding his death.

"PM-CARES for Children" scheme

Earlier in the day, on the eve of the Narendra Modi government's second anniversary in its second term, the Prime Minister announced a number of welfare measures for children who lost their parents to COVID-19, including ensuring a corpus of ₹10 lakh when they turn 18 and providing for their education. Chairing a meeting to deliberate on steps to support such children, he said they will be supported under the "PM-CARES for Children" scheme.