Centre Announces 'reserve Quota' For Terror Victims In MBBS & BDS Courses In J&K

The Central govt has decided to keep a "reserve quota" for victims of terror in MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a big move, the government of India has decided to keep a "reserve quota" for terror victims in medical courses in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the government-released notification, the seats in MBBS and BDS courses will be allocated to the spouse and children of terrorist victims from the centre for the academic year 2022-23.

The decision has been taken in a bid to honour those who laid down their life for their country or have been brutally killed by terrorists.

The Eligibility criteria will concern the children of:-

  • Permanent residents of the state/UT
  • The employees of the State/UT government
  • The employees of Central/Other states/UT Government on deputation to the state/UT 
  • The employees of the Central/Other states/UT Govt posted in and having their headquarters within the state/UT concerned will be eligible.

Here's the official Notification released by Centre:-

 

