Centre Announces Rs 1.64 Lakh Crore Package To Revive BSNL, Approves Merger With BBNL

The Centre, on Wednesday, approved a Rs 1.64 lakh crore package for the revival of state-owned telecom provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed. As per Vaishanw, the package has a cash component of Rs 43,964 crore and a non-cash component of Rs 1.2 lakh crore, spread over four years.

Addressing a press briefing, the Union Telecom Minister said that the Union Cabinet has also approved a project for saturation of 4G services in rural areas and every household across the country at a total cost of Rs 26,316 crore. He added that the project would provide 4G mobile services in nearly 25,000 villages present in remote and difficult areas.

During the briefing, Vaishnaw also informed that the government will provide Rs 13,789 crore to BSNL as viability-gap funding for commercially unviable rural wireline operations which came into effect during 2014-15 to 2019-20.

Claiming that BSNL is one of the most trusted telecom services in the country, Vaishnaw said that the Central government for the first time in 2019 brought the revival package for BSNL, which helped the firm become a stable entity. The revival measures approved by the Cabinet will focus on providing fresh capital for upgrading services, allocating 4G and 5G spectrum.

Centre approved BSNL-Bharat Broadband Network merger: Ashwini Vaishnaw

It was also informed that in order to destress the balance sheet of the telecom form, its Rs 33,404 crore statutory dues will be converted into equity. Besides, the government will provide a sovereign guarantee for raising money to repay its current loans. Further, in order to facilitate wider utilisation of infrastructure laid by the state-owned telecom sector, Vaishnaw informed that the Cabinet has approved the merger of Bharat Broadband Nigam Ltd (BBNL) with BSNL.

The Telecom Minister also said that the government, in order to meet the projected capital expenditure for the next four years, will fund Capex of Rs 22,471 crore for developing 4G technology stack.

It is pertinent to mention here that the announcement comes at a time private telecom firms are placing bids at the 5G spectrum auction. BSNL still lacks 4G, the predecessor to the 5G spectrum, which will increase internet speeds manifold.