Centre Announces Rs 1,887 Crore Additional Assistance To Five Disaster-hit States

The central government, on March 30, approved an additional assistance of Rs 1,887.23 crore to five states that were affected by natural disasters in 2021.

According to the official statement, a High-Level Committee (HLC), under the Chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah, gave the go-ahead to the additional funds to the five states under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The states in 2021 that faced disasters such as landslides, floods, hailstorms, etc, will be assisted with the funds. The approved funds are over and above the money released by the centre to the states under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already released to the states.

During the Financial Year 2021-22, the Central Government has released Rs 17,747.20 crore to 28 states from the SDRF and Rs 6,197.98 crore to nine states under NDRF. The centre had sent Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to these states and union territories, immediately after the calamities without waiting for the receipt of the memorandum from them.

Of the Rs 1,887.23 crore approved for five states, Rs 1038.96 crore has been given to Bihar, 21.37 crore to Himachal Pradesh, 292.51 crore to Rajasthan, Rs 59.35 crore to Sikkim and 475.04 crore to West Bengal.

India decreased fund allocation for natural disasters in Budget 2022-23

The Central Govt on March 3, released Rs 1,682 crore from the NDRF to six states - Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, that were hit by floods, landslides in 2021. Of the 1,682 crore, 351.43 crore has been released to Andhra Pradesh, 112.19 crore to Himachal Pradesh, 492.39 crore to Karnataka, 355.39 crore to Maharashtra, 352.85 crore to Tamil Nadu and 17.86 crore to Puducherry.

It is striking to note, the Union Budget 2022-23 decreased the funds earmarked towards the relief operations in response to natural calamities from Rs 1,538.03 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 1,511.93 crore in 2022-23. Moreover, according to the 'State of the climate in Asia' report of the World Meteorological Organisation, India lost Rs 65 lakh crore, just in 2020 because of tropical cyclones, floods and droughts. A billion people have been impacted and nearly 83,000 lives (minus COVID-19 related deaths) lost due to natural disasters in India since 2001, according to a report released by the State Bank of India (SBI) in 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)

