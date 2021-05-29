Centre Announces Scheme For Children Orphaned By COVID-19; PM Modi Says 'govt Will Care'

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired an important meeting to discuss and deliberate on steps, which can be taken to support children, who have been orphaned due to COVID-19. The Prime Minister has announced a number of benefits to children impacted by the current pandemic.

Several children lost their parents due to COVID-19. The Government will care for these children, ensure a life of dignity & opportunity for them. PM-CARES for Children will ensure education & other assistance to children. https://t.co/V3LsG3wcus — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 29, 2021

While announcing the measures, PM Modi said, "The children, who have been orphaned due to COVID, represent the future of the country and the country will do everything to support and protect the children so that they develop as strong citizen and have a bright future. In such trying times, it is our duty as a society to care for our children and instil hope for a bright future."

Centre announces scheme for children orphaned by COVID

As per the release, all children, who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian/adoptive parents due to COVID will be supported under "PM-CARES" for Children's scheme. PM Modi has said that the measures being announced have only been possible due to the generous contributions to the PM-CARES Fund, which will support India's battle against the pandemic. Read the details of the schemes announced by the Centre below:

Fixed Deposit in the name of the child

PM-CARES Fund will contribute through specially designed schemes to create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each child when he or she reached 18 years of age. This corpus will be given to give a monthly financial support/stipend from 18 years of age, for the next 3 years to care for the child's personal requirements during the period of higher education. Upon reaching the age of 23 years, the child will get the corpus amount as one lump sum for personal and professional use.

School Education: For children under 10 years

As per the release, the child will be given admission to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar. If the child is admitted to a private school, the fees as per the RTE norms will be given from PM-CARES. The PM-CARES Fund will also pay for expenditure on the uniform, textbooks and notebooks.

School Education: for children between 11-18 years

The release said that the child will be given admission in any Central Government residential school such as Sainik School, Navodaya, etc. If the child is admitted to a private school, the fees as per the RTE norms will be given from the PM-CARES. The PM-CARES Fund will also pay for expenditure on the uniform, textbooks and notebooks.

Support for Higher Education

The child will be assisted in obtaining an education loan for Professional courses / Higher Education in India as per the existing Education Loan norms. The interest on this loan will be paid by the PM-CARES.

As an alternative, scholarship equivalent to the tuition fees/course fees for undergraduate/ vocational courses as per Government norms will be provided to such children under Central or State Government Schemes. For children who are not eligible under the existing scholarship schemes, PM-CARES will provide an equivalent scholarship

Health Insurance

All children will be enrolled as a beneficiary under Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM-JAY) with a health insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakhs. The premium amount for these children till the age of 18 years will be paid by PM CARES.

COVID-19 situation in India

India has so far recorded over 2,77,29,247 new cases, out of which 2,51,78,011 have successfully recovered and 3,22,512 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,73,790 new cases, 2,84,601 fresh recoveries and 3,617 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 22,28,724.

